I don’t know that it’s a novel observation that the changing of one calendar year to the next doesn’t magic away the prior year’s circumstances. In fact, I feel I wrote this very sentence in a column around a previous new year’s, but I wasn’t able to locate which year with a cursory search.
I think we can all agree that, more than previous years, 2020 set a dramatic tone. Given that we just saw a mob storm our nation’s capital within the first week, it appears that time still has continuity between years.
Perhaps we ask too much of the new year. It has a lot of heavy lifting to do. It’s not its fault that it comes immediately after a whole month of seasonal celebration. January, then, in turn, is the Monday morning to December’s long weekend. The rose-tinted goggles of “Peace on Earth, and good will to men” come off. The alarm clock rattles, the office door lurches open, the cubicles loom, and the water cooler gurgles oppressively.
Possibly New Year’s Resolutions have fallen by the wayside, and we’ve proven to ourselves that we are the same broken people in the same broken world. I’m sure we all saw some version of that one meme on social media last year, where someone watches a clock tick down on Dec. 31, but rather than the New Year, it rolls over to something like Dec. 32.
If you are familiar with philosophers of the last century, you may recognize the name Albert Camus and his “Myth of Sisyphus.” Sisyphus, of course, was a mythical Greek king who cheated death and as punishment, was forced by Zues to roll a boulder up a hill for eternity. Camus compares the absurdity of the Sisyphus task with the absurdity of our day-to-day lives. As an answer to what we should do about this Sisyphean view of the world, Camus proposes we must imagine Sisyphus happy.
As a broken person who’d like to be happier, I entertained a few New Year’s Resolutions in late-December.
By about Jan. 3 or so, I’d say the boulder was already rolling back down the hill. Then the events of Jan. 6 transpired, and I wouldn’t say it left me confident about things in the philosophical, metaphysical turn of history sort of sense. I’ve overheard plenty of dark conversations these past few years about coming civil wars and who exactly should be taken out and summarily executed in the street, said with a confidence and machismo that’s left me to wonder if Thomas Hobbes wasn’t exactly right when he said that living under man’s true nature is nasty, brutish and short.
But not all my New Year’s resolutions have fallen through, and I haven’t necessarily stopped working towards whatever goals have lapsed, even the ones from 2019, 2018, and so forth.
Because it’s the nature of alarms to toll, work doors to open and reality to continue on. It might even be in the nature of some people to attempt a coup. But it doesn’t have to be in Sisyphus’ nature to stop pushing the boulder. I’ve got at least one big goal I’m holding myself to by April. Whatever darkness there is in the world, it still seems to be spinning, so I suppose there’s still some opportunity to do what I can to help make it brighter and maybe, imagine Sisyphus happy.
I know Camus argues against a perspective of hope, and maybe there’s a glimmer of hope in what I’m saying. I suppose that’s my failing in the face of the absurd. But while I could approach the new year with the cynicism of a Monday morning, I’d also rather approach Monday morning with the optimism of a New Year’s Day.
There’s no magic in turning over the calendar page, but it doesn’t take magic to fix broken things. Just time and effort, rolling that boulder up the hill.
Evan Orbeck is a Messenger staff writer.
