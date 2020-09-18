This weekend was filled with the family gathered together to honor my mother-in-law in a housewarming celebration. But the real story of this housewarming began last February.
In February of this year, back when there were rumors of the virus being referred to only as the coronavirus, my step father-in-law fell into a coma, and it was one he wouldn’t bounce back from. He ended up passing away from a brain bleed on Feb. 26 after being in a coma for about a week. It was a tough week for all. Prior to his death, my husband, Mark, drove down to the Twin Cities on a couple occasions in the middle of the night as developments of his step-father’s health would change and his mother’s presence was required at the hospital. There they would stay by his side during the daytime hours as well.
His passing, we decided, was God’s mercy on him as to what was to come with the pandemic. He would not have done well, we all concurred.
This tragedy left my mother-in-law a widow and alone in an independent and assisted living facility in Little Canada. The first couple weeks after the funeral, which was thankfully able to be held as normal before any executive orders were implemented, was filled with visits, calls and outings with loved ones for my mother-in-law, Judy. But fears began to grip the facility that Judy lived in as COVID-19 became more pronounced, and restrictions were soon implemented in the facility. Only immediate relatives were allowed in, and outings were discouraged. Eventually, after the Governor made the first stay-at-home executive order, the restrictions would increase.
Judy soon felt more and more isolated, and depression began to set in. When presented with the option to purchase the lake lot next door to us and build a small one level house, Judy was excited at the opportunity. The lot had sat empty for the ten years we’ve lived next to it. We believe, in God’s providence, it was meant for her.
So the move out date was set, plans were drawn up and the lot was purchased. Mark began interior construction to make our main level bath attached to the master bedroom, handicap accessible. We moved Judy out of senior living and into our house on May 1.
Judy moved into our room on the main level due to her difficulty with steps. We spent the next three and a half months while the house was under construction, watching the Wheel in the evening, making trips to Menards to pick out decor and interior fixtures and just spending time with Judy. The kids all had more time to spend with Grandma while sheltering, and Mark felt good that his mom was safe at home and not isolated in the confines of senior living.
Fast forward to now. Judy is settled into her new home, and the finishing touches of deck construction and fireplace detailing were done this week as Mark’s brother from North Carolina came up for the party and was put to work.
Family came up to the LeBrun/Jensen compound to celebrate Judy’s new digs. The food and conversation were good. Talk of religion and politics, the two topics we’re supposed to avoid but inevitably are embraced at every LeBrun/Jensen/Worthley gathering, played out well with respectful, heated debates but loving endings. I’m thankful for the last several months sheltering with Judy and looking forward to many years with her nearby but in her own home. To which, I’m sure she’s thankful as well.
Many of us complain about the pandemic, sometimes on a daily basis, but there are some who have had it far worse … which is good for me to keep in mind.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
