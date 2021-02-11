There was a point in the distant past where I left my college friends shocked and dismayed with the revelation that I hadn’t seen any of the X-Men movies. Over the past few weeks, we’ve been working to correct this grievous error on my part by doing long distance watch parties of the X-Men movies. Or rather the recent X-Men movies, the reboot trilogy, starring James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, started with X-Men: First Class in 2014. It’s clarifications like this that have kept me away from these films in the first place.
My taste in media runs on the nerdier end of the spectrum. I like comics as a medium, and there are a fair number of graphic novels, webcomics, and Japanese manga that I love. However, I’ve had a long held aversion to superhero stories. Everything about the big Marvel and DC franchises is labyrinthine and inaccessible. I like lore and backstory, in theory, but these stories almost seem to pride themselves on tying narrative knots so convoluted that only the most obsessive connoisseur can get anything from them. I’m only getting older, and I’m not going to read “Ultimate Crisis on Infinite Civil War” just so I can understand which of 12 concurrent timelines a story takes place in. I have other stories to read that better respect my time.
I had assumed that was the appeal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), initially. Sure there were a half a dozen releases every year, but that’s a more digestible pool of content than a 70-year backlog of comic books. At their best, the recent Marvel movies have been accessible enough that, even if I skipped Ant-Man and Doctor Strange, I was still able to follow Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther well enough.
But my approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be growing increasingly untenable. I skipped Infinity War and Endgame, because I just wasn’t all that invested. Now, looking at whatever new releases are coming down the pipe, “Phase 4,” I think they call it, I feel the same malaise and disinterest I get looking at the Marvel and DC backlogs. The continuity knots are beginning to tighten, strangling what little interest was there in the first place.
Which brings me back to my recent foray into the X-Men movies. The MCU is partially to blame. My college friend Naomi has kept more of a finger on the pulse of the Marvel movies than most of us, and she was recently trying to convince her partner Jin that they needed to watch the new WandaVision show, which, I guess, is a canonically significant piece of the ongoing Marvel puzzle. The lynchpin that finally broke Jin’s resolve was Naomi stating that we all needed to rewatch X-Men: Days of Future Past, because it was relevant to WandaVision in some vaguely spoiler-y fashion.
I know Jin well enough to say that X-Men is something of a kryptonite for them. As they described it at our watch party last weekend, the movies are “[their] terrible ex [they] keep coming back to.” And so we all watched Days of Future Past. The only context I was armed with going in was First Class several weeks prior.
Days of Future Past is not a great movie, but I suppose it’s fun enough if you turn your brain off and stop trying to follow the chronological spaghetti that is the movie’s time travel plot. Another friend on the call tried to explain it all to me afterwards. While Days of Future Past is a sequel to First Class, it splits into two separate timelines, one that leads to the original X-Men trilogy of the early 2000s, and it’s own follow-up sequels, Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. I appreciated the effort, but it seems to me it’s impossible to follow any superhero plot line without a cork board congested with notecards and string.
And apparently, this is all part of the context I need if I really want to follow through on watching WandaVision. The bloated backlog of the MCU is bad enough as it is, but now, thanks to our good friend Disney owning all and every media franchise, every superhero movie ever made can be packed into the ever growing ball of media detritus. Superhero movies have become the incomprehensible mess that is superhero comics, the casual and uncommitted watcher be damned.
Fortunately, I care only so far as my friends care. And I’m happy to have a good company to take me along on this convoluted ride. I truly wouldn’t care otherwise. Maybe in a decade or so, Disney’s media monolith will finally collapse in on itself, into a sort of supermassive blackhole of fiction, and I will have kept a safe enough distance to not get crushed inside as it collapses. In the meantime, I’m going to find something fun to read or watch that doesn’t require 30 interconnected franchises of media homework.
Evan Orbeck is a Messenger staff writer.
