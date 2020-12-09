It seems like we’ve had short days and what seems like the longest evenings I can remember in a long time, and with the recent restrictions Gov. Walz has imposed closing all restaurants, bowling alleys, movie theaters, gyms, and bars, it’s making some of us wish we lived in any other bordering state.
So here we sit. During these long evenings, it’s tempting to get online and do all our shopping in the convenience and warmth of our homes.
But our stores are still open and shopping on Amazon, though as convenient as it may be, doesn’t help our local businesses. What helps them is when we shop there.
Local businesses have gone to great lengths to make shopping a safe experience. But if you are concerned about exposing yourself to the COVID-19 virus, you can always shop online at your local stores. Many of the stores now have websites or can be called for a gift certificate that can be purchased and mailed over the phone. Or items can be purchased and paid for over the phone with the convenience of curbside pick up.
As for restaurants, they are still open and also have gone to painstaking lengths to assure safety. And many do curbside pick up or even delivery.
What’s important is that we have these businesses and restaurants here to serve us when the pandemic is over. There is a lot to be said for the convenience and customer service that comes with shopping and ordering out locally.
The Better Business Bureau gives the following advice for supporting local businesses:
• Buy a gift card for later: Many small businesses that have had to close or reduce services are offering gift certificates at discounted rates for when they open back up. Look on business’s websites and social accounts.
• Shop (local) in-person or online
• Look for virtual classes: People who work in training or professional development, anyone from your personal trainer to the person teaching your office’s public speaking workshop, are finding creative ways to move their instruction online. Even though your local gym is closed, your favorite yoga teacher may be hosting a live class online. Same goes for people who offer professional training. Now may be a good time to brush up on your skills through an online course.
• Get take-out or delivery: Many restaurants and breweries are now offering takeout with reduced or absent dine-in experiences. Support these local institutions by getting your food or drinks to-go and enjoying it at home. Local food trucks are another way to show support.
• Skip the refund and take a rain check: If you paid in advance for an event, such as theater or concert tickets, a class, or a service, consider taking a credit for the future instead of asking for a refund. These businesses will appreciate not needing to issue so many refunds right now.
• Tip extra: Whether you’re ordering dinner in or just having your groceries delivered because you can’t leave your home, you can help local businesses make it through this economic crisis by tipping a little bit more than you normally would. You can usually add your tip to the total being charged on your card to avoid physical contact with the delivery person.
• Take advantage of discounts: In an effort to boost their sales, many small businesses are offering steep discounts on their products at this time. Take advantage by purchasing larger than normal quantities of the sale items to help the business stay afloat.
If your own wallet is feeling the pinch, here are some free ways to support small businesses.
• Write an online review: This is a good time to finally get around to reviewing your favorite local business. These five-star reviews do help companies rank well in search engines and on other listing services; this is an easy, free way to show your favorite small businesses that you support them. Write a review on BBB.org now.
• Like and share on social media: Help your favorite business reach a broader audience by liking and sharing their information on social media. This will help them reach future customers and gain more exposure.
• Tell your businesses that you appreciate their work: These are tough times! Keep morale up by reaching out to the businesses in your community and letting them know that you appreciate their hard work.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
