Voting is now underway, having started last Friday for in-person and mail-in voting. As of this Wednesday, we will have 42 days until the election on Nov. 3.
I don’t have to tell you that this is a big one. We will likely see at least one Supreme Court appointment during the next four years, and policies will either be solidified or overturned depending on who is in office.
Voting truly is a privilege, but it also takes effort. My oldest complains about his friends venting about politics and at the same time not mustering the effort it takes to vote. If we have something to say about the state of our country, we need to walk the walk and not just talk the talk. Voting has been made easier than ever, so there are no excuses.
Who’s in office truly does matter. Though our Governor isn’t up for re-election on Nov. 3, think about the difference between Minnesota and South Dakota during the pandemic for example. Legislatively, who holds majority in the House and Senate has the power to provide checks and balances to a Governor or push through legislation they believe is in the best interest of the state with the Governor’s approval. The same rule applies to the U.S. Congress and Senate in regards to the President.
Voting is not only for our edification and good of the country, but it presents an example of civic duty to our children. They watch as we engage at the polls and have conversation, albeit lately much more heated, around the dinner table.
If your candidate doesn’t seem to be faring well in the polls, ignore the polls and vote for them anyway. Polls are not always a great indicator of Election Day success.
Also ignore the hype. It’s easy to get caught up in theories of election fraud and voter insecurity, making us feel discouraged and keeping us from the polls. But having worked with various auditor’s offices while covering elections over the years, I feel confident that the system is stringent and works.
Do the homework. If one doesn’t know who’s running for office when they get to the voting booth, perhaps they shouldn’t be voting. We will soon be rolling out Messenger’s Voter’s Guide. There, U.S. Congressional, U.S. Senate, state and local candidates will present their responses to well-thought out questions to get at the heart of who they are and what they stand for. Research judicial candidates as well. These seats may arguably be the most important ones.
So take the time; fill out an application for a mail-in ballot if you prefer to vote from home or show up to vote in person at the Historic Courthouse in Milaca and the courthouse in Aitkin until the day before the election – or vote in person on Election Day. It’s our privilege and duty to do so.
History will be made Nov. 3. Be a part of it.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
