If you’re like me, you’ve been playing the “Where’s Bernie” game this weekend as friends on social media have posted a random photo of the Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders in the background somewhere, unenthusiastically sitting in a chair with sweater mittens and legs crossed. The Messenger even got in on the fun, and Bernie was found sitting on the Malone Island bridge.
But it’s only fair to Bernie; the least he should get out of all the political rigmarole in the last eight years is a photoshopped meme that went viral of him sitting at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. After all, he was robbed of a presidential bid – twice.
I think Bernie paints a pretty good picture of where many of us are at though after a bitter election and coming into a new presidency. We’re just tired, sitting back, staying warm, and watching things play out unenthusiastically.
But moving forward, we’re going to have to let go of bitterness and division. Like Bernie had to. For our country’s sake.
On the right, letting go of the idea of voter fraud has to happen at this point. If former President Trump’s highly paid lawyers couldn’t prove it, there is little chance some guy in his basement through a podcast can prove it to the American people or to our neighbor. If there was voter fraud, proving it has become futile. But does that mean we don’t try to make elections and mail-in voting more secure? No, we have to because mail-in voting is not likely going away, pandemic or no pandemic. And secure elections are foundational to a democracy.
I understand the democrats didn’t let go of the theory of Russian collusion for the entire tenure of Trump’s presidency, so the catalyst to hold onto this is definitely there. But that doesn’t make it right.
And on the left, the cancel culture mentality has to stop.
A sure way to create more division will be to continue the cancel culture actions taken by those who want all to conform to their views. If this does continue, we will see polarization like we’ve never seen before. People have a right to their opinion – and a right to their livelihood.
We are in unprecedented times, I’m sure we can all agree. My elderly grandmother doesn’t remember times ever being so turbulent in this country. But the God of the Bible tells us in Romans 12:18: “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.”
I understand that not everyone believes in the Bible, but we can all agree in the concept. Seems simple enough: Don’t storm capitols or cause destruction in the streets in the name of reparation.
Most of us aren’t the radical left or the radical right out doing these things. We are somewhere in the middle. We may lean right or lean left, but somehow we have to find a way to lean on each other, loving our neighbor and treating them as we would treat ourselves – agreeing to disagree.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.