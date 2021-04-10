Join the Stearns County Rose Society and the Stearns County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers for their annual Rose Education Day on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. This session will take place via Zoom and you must register to receive the link. Registration is available at z.umn.edu/RoseEd.
Jim Beardsley will present “Chemical Safety for the Home Gardener” which is a great reminder for all home gardeners. This presentation will include information on integrated pest management (IPM), pesticides for specific rose pests and diseases, safe chemical use and storage, personal protective equipment, and reading pesticide labels. This presentation qualifies for one American Rose Society (ARS) chemical safety training credit.
“Where Do Modern Roses Come From?” a presentation by Dr. David Zlesak will cover the history of polyantha, floribunda, and hybrid tea roses as it relates to many of the newer disease resistant roses on the market today.
This seminar is free and open to the public. You must register in advance to receive the link to join. To register you can visit z.umn.edu/RoseEd or call (320) 255-6169. For questions or assistance with registration please email Katie Drewitz at wins0115@umn.edu.
For more information visit extension.umn.edu/local/stearns or call the Stearns County Extension Office at (320) 255-6169.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.