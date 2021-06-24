At the Mille Lacs Lake Community Library in Isle, patrons have access to thousands of books, in a variety of formats like large print, compact disc, eBook and eAudio. The library offers a puzzle exchange, newspapers and magazines, and a wide array of kits to try out new activities, including Active Living, Brain Fitness, Reminiscence, and Play and Learn.
Public computers with free Internet access are available by appointment. Call 320-676-3929 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or reserve your computer appointment online at ecrlib.libcal.org. Wireless internet is available at the library, as well.
New this year, the library launched its new Board Game collection. Titles like Splendor, Trekking the National Parks, Ticket to Ride, Trivial Pursuit Family Edition, and many more are available for check-out. Library cardholders may also want to try new Binge Box and Great Courses DVD collections, while online databases such as Brainfuse’s HelpNow (tutoring) and JobNow (career guidance), MyHeritage (genealogy), Mango (language), and Chilton’s (automobile repair) are always available even when the library doors are closed.
Love the great outdoors? The library is collaborating with Minnesota State Parks and Trails to offer free entry to state parks for library patrons. Seven-day permits are available for reservation now through June 30, 2022.
Looking for an event for the family or yourself? The online Events Calendar via ecrlib.org is always growing with events for all ages and interests. This year’s Summer Learning Program is called Reading Colors Your World. Readers can sign up, track their reading accomplishments, and earn entries for grand prize drawings.
Opportunities abound at the library, where you can also volunteer your time or join the Friends of the Library group. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or call the library at 320-676-3929.
The Mille Lacs Lake Community Library, at 285 Second Ave. in downtown Isle, is a branch of the East Central Regional Library system. Open hours are Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
