On Sept. 30, Onamia students and staff participated in ORANGE SHIRT DAY. Orange shirt day was a day to remember and honor Indigenous children who were sent away to boarding schools during the 20th century. This date was chosen because it was this time of the year that children were taken from their families, and during this day Onamia students chose to where orange shirts and recognize the thousands of Indigenous children who endured the residential school system and its trauma that continues to be felt by tribal communities today.
