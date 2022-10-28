I am one of so many who have adopted Culver’s restaurants as favorite eating establishments. Their product is always tasty and having a fast-food place where one can order a cup or bowl of soup is special these days.
Even though I have mostly good things to say about my favorite eatery, I do have one personal issue with that company, which is this: I claim that I, little ole Bob Statz, might have had something to do with a change Culver’s made in their overall advertising, and I would like them to acknowledge my input in that regard.
Here is my story: Over a dozen years ago, when Culver’s was just getting known throughout the Midwest, they had this slogan well-placed on all their signage — the word Culver’s in large letters, with the words “Frozen Custard Butterburgers” just below and to the right.
My type “A” mind thought that wording to be a tad odd, so I entered at least 10 Culver’s over a short span and each time I ordered a “frozen custard butterburger.” I would tell the 18-year-old waitress that I thought the entree (a frozen custard butterburger) sounded a bit weird, but I would like to try it anyway.
The looks on those waitresses’ eyes as they took my order and the ensuing call to their manager were worth the price of my butterburger.
I would tell the manager that their signage seemed a little misleading with no punctuation accompanying “frozen custard butterburgers.”
I even wrote a column in the Messenger about this phenomenon and sent a copy to their corporate headquarters in Wisconsin, but heard nothing in reply.
Then, a few years ago, Culver’s signage suddenly changed.
Besides adopting the slogan “Welcome to Delicious,” the wording on their outside signs as well as on their placemats was changed to read, “Butterburgers & Frozen Custard.”
My first thought was that word about the “frozen custard butterburger” signage must have found its way to corporate. I imagined local store managers gathering in Culver’s headquarters saying some nut-case was ordering “frozen custard butterburgers,” causing the big wigs at Culver’s to reassess their grammar.
Of course, without Culver’s honchos admitting I may have had something to do with them changing their signage, I will never know if it did.
Maybe, when I die and all-knowledge becomes present to me as promised by some dogmas, I will know for sure if I had anything at all to do with the subtle change in Culver’s signage.
But, for now, I’m sticking to my story and will continue to imagine I had something to do with the company changing their word-order and adding the “and sign” on their signage.
And, if not giving me any credit for that change, a free butterburger and frozen custard would go a long way toward appeasing ole Bob.
Bob Statz is a Mille Lacs local semi-professional photojournalist.
