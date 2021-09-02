The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) announces the opening of the application period for “SOT Grants” available to qualified organizations that support Minnesota Veterans. The grant application period is open August 30 through September 24, 2021. SOT grant applications may be submitted any time during this period.
MDVA launched the Support Our Troops (SOT) grant program in 2016. The grants are financed from sales of the Minnesota “Support Our Troops” License Plates. Minnesota organizations with programs designed to “support and improve the lives of Veterans and their families” may apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.
The SOT grant application is available on the MDVA website at MinnesotaVeteran.org/Grants during the open grant cycle. Detailed instructions for how to apply are outlined in the application.
Interested organizations may also sign-up at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/MNDVA/subscriber/new?topic_id=MNDVA_18 to receive alerts for future grant applications periods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.