Garrison Play Days will be hosting their 26th event on the west shore of Mille Lacs Lake from July 22 to July 24.
The annual festival features local food and craft vendors for community members to enjoy with their family and friends, as well as various games and activities.
Each year, one or two people are chosen to be Grand Marshals for the Garrison Days Parade in honor of their service to the community.
This year, husband and wife Orrin and Joan Tutt were chosen to be the Grand Marshals.The pair have lived in Garrison for most of their lives.
Joan is originally from Garrison and Orrin moved to the city at the age of 15. Briefly, he moved to North Dakota State University to pursue his university degree but then ended up moving back to Garrison.
“When we first found out that we were chosen to be this year’s Grand Marshals, I was surprised and honored,” said Orrin Tutt.
Orrin served in the Garrison Fire and Rescue Department for 27 years and enjoyed the work that he did. Those who serve in the fire department are volunteer, on-call firefighters.
In 1977, Orrin bought Tutt’s Bait & Tackle, a shop near Lake Mille Lacs that carries the largest selection of bait and tackle in the area.
The store was originally Joan’s grandfather’s and had been in her family for generations. For over 40 years, Orrin ran and owned this shop that served Garrison fishing enthusiasts.
Today, Orrin and Joan own Rolling Hills Resort, a resort located on Smith Lake. The pair bought the resort sometime in the 90’s. The resort is located smack dab in the middle of nature and offers visitors a secluded experience. It is the ideal spot for fishing and being among wildlife.
“We like to go to other places to get away sometimes to try something different,” said Orrin. “At the moment we are camping out in North Dakota for a week.”
During their free time, the Tutts enjoy fishing, boating, camping, and visiting new places.
Although the resort requires them to be present most of the time, they like to get away whenever they can for a change of scenery. The couple have been married for 57 years and celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2015.
They have one son, one daughter and five grandchildren.
