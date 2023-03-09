alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

Out-of-home placement costs are going down, as well as the number of children in placement, according to a report by Beth Crook, community and veterans services director. In 2021, 102 children were in out-of-home placement; by the end of 2022, that number dropped to 81. Costs were at $3,314,618 in 2021, while 2022 saw a drop by nearly $1 million, with costs coming in at $2,369,290.

