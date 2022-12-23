Minnesota is proposing a change to the state record fish program. According to the draft proposal, there are 12 species of fish that are considered a record that were caught before 1980 that might, or might not be legitimate.
Prior to 1980, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) did not require that the fish be weighed on a state certified scale. It simply took the angler’s word for it along with a witness to the weighing (on whatever scale was available).
According to a recent article on the subject in the Star Tribune, prior to 1950 the DNR didn’t keep formal records on big fish at all. “It instead largely accepted as fact anglers’ monster-fish claims — though at times their only validation was by Field & Stream magazine or other publications that took on faith anglers’ tall tales.”
Of the 12 species in question, many have been out of reach of today’s anglers’ simply because they are so big that no one has caught anything close since. Thus questioning the catches validity. These records will not be thrown out completely, they will be known as “historical” records, as there is no concrete proof either way that they are accurate.
The 12 species records that could be considered “historical” are:
Black crappie - five pounds even, Vermillion River, no month/day, 1940.
Bluegill - two pounds, 13 ounces, Alice Lake, no month/day, 1948.
Brown bullhead - seven pounds, one ounce, Shallow Lake, May 21, 1974.
Channel catfish - 38 pounds even, Mississippi, February 16, 1975.
Coho salmon - 10 pounds, six ounces, Lake Superior, November 7, 1970.
Common carp - 55 pounds, five ounces, Clearwater Lake, July 10, 1952.
Flathead catfish - 70 pounds even, St. Croix River, no month/day, 1970.
Lake trout - 43 pounds, eight ounces, Lake Superior, May 3, 1955.
Northern pike - 45 pounds, 12 ounces, Basswood Lake, May 16, 1929.
Smallmouth bass - eight pounds even, West Battle Lake, no month/day, 1948.
Walleye - 17 pounds, eight ounces, Seagull River, May 13, 1979.
Yellow perch - three pounds, four ounces, Lake Plantagenet, no month/day, 1945.
Each of these fish have their own unique “historic” story that goes along with them. But a lot of them are so much bigger that anything that has been caught since that it really is hard to believe that there would be one anomaly of the species at that time and none even close since.
Along with this proposal, the DNR would also like to add 18 species to the catch and release records as well. Currently there are four species eligible:
Muskie - 58.25 inches, Mille Lacs, June 11, 2022.
Northern pike - 46.25 inches, Basswood, June 19, 2021.
Lake sturgeon - 78 inches, St Croix River, February 9, 2019.
Flathead catfish - 52.5 inches, St Croix River, August 2, 2017.
If approved, the following species would be added in the coming years: 2024 – blue sucker, bowfin, channel catfish, freshwater drum, shovelnose sturgeon and tiger muskie; 2025 – bigmouth buffalo, lake trout, largemouth bass, rainbow trout, smallmouth bass and smallmouth buffalo; 2026 - brook trout, brown trout, longnose gar, sauger, shortnose gar and walleye.
Expanding the catch and release records is a step in the right direction for the conservation minded anglers out there who would rather hold a release record than having to kill a trophy of its species simply to get their names in the record book. There’s a feeling of satisfaction watching a giant fish swim away, knowing it may grow even bigger. And more importantly – hopefully spawn again with the superior genetics that it has to grow as big as it did.
According to the DNR there will be minimum weights set for the 12 new species in the weight records and minimum lengths set for the catch and release records as well to set the initial bar. Shannon Fisher, DNR fisheries populations monitoring and regulations manager, told the Star Tribune, “In our lake and stream survey database we generally know the sizes of fish we have in Minnesota, and we’ll use that to set minimum weights and lengths for submissions.’’
The minimum weights are very important for that division as getting the weight on a certified scale usually means killing the fish to bring it to the scales location. Although there have been instances where record fish have been brought to shore and a certified weight had been taken – on site – prior to releasing the fish. But generally that amount of handling can reduce the odds of a successful release.
Fischer went on to say, “We’re not against harvesting fish, but neither do we want to set up a system whereby people unnecessarily kill fish thinking they are possible records.’’
Some of the more popular species in the record books that have been out of reach since they were caught are the walleye at 17 pounds, eight ounces, the northern pike at 45 pounds, 12 ounces, the black crappie at five pounds even, the bluegill sunfish at two pounds, 13 ounces, the lake trout at 43 pounds, eight ounces, the smallmouth bass at eight pounds even and the yellow perch at three pounds, four ounces.
By looking at the weights of those records, an experienced angler can see why they have not been broken in many decades, because they are apparently unicorns of their species. It will be interesting to see what the modern records turn up going forward.
Anglers have never been more tech savvy than they are today – and fishing electronics that are designed to spot fish have never been more sophisticated. So it seems if there is a new record out there for its species, it would not have a place to hide – literally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.