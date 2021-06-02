Saturday night, June 5th, at 7:00 p.m. the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert “The Mystery Mountain Boys” from Isanti County and the surrounding area.
The Mystery Mountain Boys are made up of 4 members. These gifted men play a wide variety of instruments. All these members have played extensively over the state of Minnesota. The music venue they utilize is mostly gospel, folk, and country, but don’t be surprised if some blues and light rock pop up now and again. The music you will hear will be toe-tapping Gospel, and old time Christian music.
They will provide a fun evening of instrumental and vocal harmony and sing along faith-based music.
The Mystery Mountain Boys are looking forward to being at the Malmo Evangelical Church and hope you can make it as well!
Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 26th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.
Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the north east corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
These concerts are every Saturday evening so plan on a summer filled with wonderful Gospel music. See you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.