Spring panfish can be tricky to find sometimes. Generally they will head to shallow water just after ice out. Shallow bullrush lined bays warm the quickest, and the whole food chain gets activated. A crappie minnow under a bobber can sometimes be the deadliest presentation. But small jigs and plastics or hair jigs under a casting bubble work great as well with a pull and pause technique.
If you have a fishing question for Wally, just email: erik.jacobson@apgecm.com.
