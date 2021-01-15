CO Greg Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where ice conditions are still marginal and ATVs are the preferred travel method. Lack of ATV registration and safety training were the most common violations this past week. Local deer herds are having an easy winter except for when they step into traffic.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken on Mille Lacs Lake for extra lines, unattended lines, fishing without an angling license, ice shelter on the ice without a shelter license, drug paraphernalia, small amount marijuana, no fishing license in possession, unmarked ice shelter, failure to display an ice shelter tag, failure to display ATV registration, and litter. She also responded to two fires in which prohibited materials were being burned.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) patrolled area lakes checking ice anglers. She registered bobcats and followed up on deer-season cases.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and recreation vehicle activity this past week. Enforcement action was taken for violations including no license in possession, illegal-length walleyes, possessing fish fillets on Mille Lacs Lake, unmeasurable fish, unattended line, non-portable shelter without a shelter license, non-portable shelter without identification, failure to display valid ATV registration, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored trapping, ATV and snowmobile activity in the Isle area. Most of the week was spent on Mille Lacs Lake checking ice anglers. Anglers reported fishing has been slow. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra lines, fishing without a fishing license, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display a license tag on an ice shelter. Griffith would like to remind anglers that all non-portable ice shelters must be licensed and the ice shelter license must be readily visible from the exterior of the shelter.
