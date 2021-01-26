CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity, which remains limited by questionable ice and slushy areas. Marginal snowfall has also limited snowmobile activity, although speed enforcement was done on the lakes.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored snowmobile, ATV, and angling activity on Mille Lacs Lake. Anglers reported fishing to be slower over the weekend, with the night bite picking up. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, fishing with extra lines, and no shelter tag. Griffith would like to remind anglers to clean up their area and pick up garbage before leaving the ice.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling Mille Lacs Lake and other area lakes for fishing activity. She also spent time patrolling snowmobile trails. Enforcement action was taken for ice shelters on the ice without a license, failure to display an ice shelter tag, no fishing license in possession, and litter. Whiteoak also followed up on a public-access and land-boundary complaint.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing, snowmobile, and trapping activities. A dispute over plowed road areas on the lake was addressed and continues to be monitored. Violations for no fishing license, no snowmobile registration, lack of safety training, and no fish house license were found. A reminder to wheelhouse anglers: Clean up the area around your wheelhouse before you leave.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) patrolled area lakes and snowmobile trails. Most trails in the Hinckley area were groomed and in fair condition. Quite a few snowmobilers were out using the recently groomed trails. Colder weather improved lake ice and did away with the slushy conditions on most lakes. Anglers started to drive cars and pickups on some lakes.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement this past week. Sport fishing violations were encountered.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) worked snowmobile patrol and conducted equipment maintenance.
