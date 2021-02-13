CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity, including a lot of nonresident anglers. Ice thickness is finally more consistent and some hard-sided houses have found their way to their usual locations just as some owners are pulling them in for the winter.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling activity on Mille Lacs Lake. Snowmobile and ATV activity in the Isle area was also monitored. As the temperature dropped towards the end of the week, so did the fishing success. Anglers reported the bite was tough throughout the weekend. Violations encountered included angling without a license, angling with extra lines, possession of drug paraphernalia, shelter tag violations, and leaving lines unattended.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling Mille Lacs Lake and other area lakes for fishing activity. She also spent time patrolling snowmobile trails. Enforcement action was taken for an ice shelter on the ice without a license, unattended lines, illegal-length walleye, unmeasurable fish/carcasses, no fishing license in possession, unmarked ice shelter, failure to display ice shelter tag and litter.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing, snowmobile, and trapping activities. Frigid weather prevented outdoor activities and became dangerous in high-wind areas. A deer-poaching incident was investigated, and assistance given with a missing person search.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement this past week. Enforcement action was taken for various violations including angling without a license, angling with extra lines, unattended lines, possession of walleye fillets on Mille Lacs Lake, no shelter license, no shelter identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
