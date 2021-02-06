CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked hunting activity. Little snow is making it easy to get around and see targets. Lakes were checked; ice thickness is still behind for this time or year. Verkuilen also monitored snowmobile traffic and fielded turkey hunting questions.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored snowmobile and ATV activity in the Isle area and on Mille Lacs Lake. Angling activity was also monitored. A few anglers reported success throughout the week, but the bite was overall slower. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, fishing with extra lines, being in possession of drug paraphernalia and a shelter on ice without a shelter tag.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling Mille Lacs Lake for fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken for unmeasurable fish, possession of dressed fish on the lake, ice shelter on the ice without a license, failure to display an ice shelter tag, failure to display shelter identification markings, fishing without an angling license, no fishing license in possession, unattended lines, failure to affix an unexpired decal on a snowmobile, and unregistered snowmobiles. She assisted at the fur registration at the Aitkin DNR office and spent time patrolling Jay Cooke State Park. Along with CO Dustie Speldrich, Whiteoak saved a domesticated farm duck that was found on a busy road and nearly got hit by cars. The duck made it home to its owners. The owners where happy to have their duck, named Mo, back. They explained that Mo is known as their watchdog.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) assisted with fur tagging and took a complaint of a nuisance fox. Speldrich worked area lakes checking anglers and assisted Mille Lacs Lake COs with fishing enforcement on Mille Lacs near Isle Bay. Enforcement action was taken for expired snowmobile registration, no angling license in possession, and fish house identification issues. She patrolled area snowmobile trails. Most of the trails are in fair to good condition. Snowmobile owners are reminded to renew their registration. It can be done online and DMV offices are open.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing, trapping, and snowmobile activities. Incidentally caught fishers were turned in and taken care of. Mille Lacs Lake was busy with very few fish found to be caught. Several violations for extra lines and license violations were found. Starr assisted his neighboring officer with a snowmobile crash in which a beginner sled driver drove into the woods off a steep ditch. The novice operator was not hurt and was coached on how to avoid future predicaments.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found an increase in ice fishing pressure on area lakes during the past week. Improved ice conditions had lakes full of anglers. Higher fishing activity also created a high number of fishing violations found with the most common violation being fishing with too many lines. Anglers were found using up to seven lines at a time. The most common excuse heard for violating the two-line law was blaming the fish for not biting and causing the anglers to be bored.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement this past week. She spent time on Mille Lacs Lake, where enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license, fishing with an extra line, unattended lines, illegal-length walleyes, and various shelter violations. A call was taken about target shooting in a wildlife management area.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time on Mille Lacs Lake checking many anglers. Most were in good spirits even though the bite was slow. Time was also spent checking local lakes and on snowmobile patrol.
