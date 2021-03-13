CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked lake activity, including fish houses on the ice past the removal deadline and new panfish regulations. A rush to make use of the warm weather left some people without a license after the Feb. 28 expiration date for 2020 licenses.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV and snowmobile activity in the area. The warm weather brought a decrease in snowmobile activity. Angling activity was also monitored on Mille Lacs Lake. Anglers enjoyed the warm weather fishing in the bays. Griffith was pleased to see that all anglers checked remembered to purchase the new 2021 fishing license. Griffith worked with a neighboring officer investigating unwanted property left on public land. They also investigated burning violations in the area. Enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited material.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing activity and checking to make sure ice shelters were off of area lakes. She also spent time assisting the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office on a physical disturbance, assisting CO Griffith on a burning prohibited materials violation, and following up on a litter case on county land.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) handled ice shelters that were left on the ice past the removal deadline. Enforcement action was taken for the violations. Speldrich received complaints of trespass and questions regarding ATV use on groomed snowmobile trails.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked the walleye season closure and the extended pike fishing season. Training items were addressed, and he looked for fish house litter. Warm weather melted snow and created muddy conditions. He gave a laws and ethics presentation to a snowmobile safety class.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found a lot of ice anglers still driving vehicles out on the ice and taking advantage of warm weather and a good panfish bite. Warm weather ruined snowmobile trail conditions and put an end to most of the riding opportunities in the Hinckley area. A couple snowmobile safety classes were held and 30 new riders successfully obtained their snowmobile safety certificates.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent the past week continuing to check anglers. Time was spent patrolling for both ATV and snowmobile activity. Solid waste violations were investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.