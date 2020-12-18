Conservation officer reports
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ice anglers making their way onto smaller lakes. Trappers where also making use of the clear ice and lack of snow. Verkuilen also assisted at a training event and investigated a dead raptor.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time maintaining equipment, attending training at Camp Ripley, and following up on calls. She followed up on a report of an abandoned boat and other litter left on Aitkin County land.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) checked anglers throughout the past week. Some panfish were seen.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on trapping season items and muzzleloader deer hunters. The warm weather has been hampering ice formation, and extreme caution should be used. A call about a possible wetlands violation was taken, along with questions related to lake-level laws. Starr followed up on fall cases.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found the first ice fishing activity of the season in the Hinckley area. Ice on many lakes was still too thin, but anglers found some of the smaller and shallower lakes had 4-plus inches in spots. Muzzleloader and archery deer hunters were also out taking advantage of the warmer weather. Other activity included finding trappers in pursuit of foxes, otters and muskrats. Some commercial inspection work was also started.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked big-game, small-game, and sport fishing activity this past week. Hunters and anglers were low in numbers. Ice conditions are still poor on Mille Lacs Lake with large amounts of the lake being open water. Time was also spent working on a deer-hunting investigation.
Isle – vacant.
