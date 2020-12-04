CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated a possible violation of taking deer out of season and shooting from the roadway. She also spent time closing out deer-season investigations.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) saw a quiet end to the deer rifle season and a busy start to the muzzleloader season. Some ice anglers were observed on very sketchy ice with open water not far away. The overall consensus among First Responders is that a fish is not worth risking human lives. Starr received a call late at night from an obviously intoxicated muzzleloader hunter who wanted him to settle a hunting party argument.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked big-game and sport-fishing enforcement this past week. Calls were fielded regarding hunting stands and dead deer.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this past week finishing up cases from the deer season. He continues to monitor fishing activity. Small-game hunters were checked, with none reporting success.
Isle – vacant.
