CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity as more hard-sided fish houses are being left out overnight. Trappers were monitored as they attempted to catch fishers this past week. Verkuilen also recovered a stolen car and checked the first snowmobile trail traffic of the season.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV and snowmobile activity in the Isle area. Ice anglers were checked on Mille Lacs Lake. Several anglers on the south side of the lake commented on how the fishing has been slow. Assistance was also given on a lost-hunter call. Enforcement action was taken for possession of drug paraphernalia, liquor possession by a person under 21, no fishing license in possession, failure to display a license tag on an ice shelter, and failure to display a snowmobile decal.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) patrolled area lakes checking ice anglers. Snowmobile riders are beginning to venture out even though some grant-in-aid trails remain closed. Speldrich checked traps and registered otters and bobcats.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked trapping, ice fishing, ATV, and snowmobile activities. Some walleyes are being caught, with an overlimit found. Panfish are providing some action for youth, with one family enjoying time together with a 3-month-old newborn in the fish house. ATV-registration violations for lack of registration were also found.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement this past week. Ice conditions have been improving on Mille Lacs Lake. Caution should still be used while venturing on the ice. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, angling without a license, no ice shelter license, no ice shelter identification, and failure to display current snowmobile registration.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this past week checking anglers as well as ATV and snowmobile activity. Time was also spent working on equipment.
