CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ice angler activity on small lakes in the area. Muzzleloader hunters were out making use of the above-average temperatures. Questions were answered regarding the remaining waterfowl running out of open water.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time catching up on paperwork, maintaining equipment, training, and following up on calls. He followed up on two deer-carcass-dumping complaints on private property.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated a littering/dumping case. She also checked anglers on local lakes and responded to a TIP of extra lines. A sick or injured trumpeter swan was reported, but Speldrich and the wildlife manager were unable to get close enough to catch it.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) investigated a case of spruce-tree cutting on a WMA, which led to a citation being issued by CO Maass at the suspect’s home in the metro. An incidental fisher was turned in with concern heard from trappers about the high number of fishers and a short season. Ice anglers continue to press their luck on thin ice.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked hunting activity this past week. Hunters afield were low in numbers, as were animals harvested. Some anglers were observed venturing out into various bays on Mille Lacs Lake this past weekend. Anglers should exercise extreme caution as ice conditions are poor and no fish is worth your life. Ice thickness, though very important, is not the only thing to consider before venturing on the ice. Anglers should also consider what safety equipment they have at their disposal. Ice picks, floatation device/suits, and ice cleats are a few things that anglers should have and always use. Calls were fielded regarding a dead bald eagle and dumped deer.
Isle – vacant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.