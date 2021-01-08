CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity and lake traffic as ice is well-formed but slush-covered. ATV regulations were enforced, with lots of registrations running out on the first of the year. A common violation was lack of helmets on juveniles. Small-game hunters were also out making use of the fresh snow.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling activity on Mille Lacs Lake. ATV and snowmobile activity was also monitored. Fishing was slow on the south and east sides of Mille Lacs during the daylight hours, but seemed to pick up during the evening hours. Enforcement action was taken for possession of drug paraphernalia, fishing without a license, fishing with extra lines, expired snowmobile registration, failure to display ATV registration and failure to display a license tag on an ice shelter.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling Mille Lacs Lake and other area lakes for fishing activity. She also spent time patrolling snowmobile activity. Enforcement action was taken for operating a snowmobile with expired registration, failure to display registration numbers on a snowmobile, extra lines, failure to display an ice shelter tag, unmarked ice shelter, and no license in possession.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ice fishing, trapping, snowmobiling, and ATV activities. Numerous violations were found for extra lines, minors with alcohol, illegal fish, and fishing license requirements. Starr found a juvenile fishing with extra lines, only to find out the juvenile’s father was issued a citation three years prior, by the same officer, in the same fish house, and in the same location on the lake. A lengthy conversation was had with the father/son on how to break this family habit.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) continued with some investigations involving deer-season cases, checked trapping activity, registered otter and fisher pelts for area trappers, and spent time checking ice anglers. Lakes were very busy over the New Year’s weekend despite a lot of water and slush on most lakes. Most of the violations found involved ice anglers failing to register their ATVs and snowmobiles. Snowmobile trails throughout the area were rideable but ungroomed and after moderate use throughout the holiday weekend, conditions were poor.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, snowmobile, and ATV activity this past week. Fishing success on Mille Lacs Lake varied with a number of people catching keeper-sized walleyes. Enforcement action was taken for various sport fishing and recreational vehicle violations, including angling without a license, angling with extra lines, unattended lines, illegal-length walleyes, failure to renew ATV registration, no fishing license in personal possession, and a non-portable shelter without a license.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent the past week checking anglers on various lakes. Time was also spent on snowmobile patrol. Illegal-dumping complaints in the Chengwatana State Forest were investigated.
