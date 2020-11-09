CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) prepped for the upcoming deer season. Waterfowl hunters were monitored and a trespassing issue was addressed. He also completed training, assisted with the DNR auction, and issued road-kill tags.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) followed up on a potential archery hunting over bait TIP complaint. Speldrich attended a TEP meeting for ongoing wetland and public waters issues. Several questions regarding the upcoming firearms season were answered. Please remember that all recreational vehicle riding in state forests is closed during the firearms deer season and will be enforced. Speldrich investigated a trespass case and assisted the county with a water rescue for a family of five on a local lake.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on shining complaints and issued several permits for deer hit by vehicles. Trapping activity appears to be down as fur prices are very low. Fall anglers were checked, with some walleyes being caught from shore. Assistance was given to a novice motorist who blew out a truck tire and was driving on the rim.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) took complaints of feeding deer in areas with CWD restrictions, poaching deer at night, and other illegal taking of deer. One suspect was interviewed about a poached deer and initially denied any wrongdoing. After explaining strong evidence, which included the finding of a dead deer and a blood trail that led to the suspect’s back porch, the poacher finally admitted to shooting a deer over bait, from the porch, and with no license.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked small-game, big-game, and waterfowl-hunting activity this past week. Calls regarding stolen hunting stands, feral pigs, wolves, and trespassing were taken.
Isle – vacant.
