CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked deer-season activity including baiting complaints, shining activity, and hunter ATV use. Open-water waterfowl hunters were checked making use of the Mille Lacs Lake exemption. Mille Lacs anglers were also on the lake as fish are moving into shallow water.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) continued to work the 16-day 100 series of permit areas deer season with various issues coming up. Failing to register deer continues to be an issue, with violations found. Violations for taking deer in the wrong zone, hunting in a state park, and no trapping license were also found. A dead gray wolf in Morrison County is also under investigation. A reminder to successful deer hunters to properly discard your deer carcasses in a proper place, not in view of the public.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) finished up the final week of the deer season and checked quite a few trappers. Some deer hunters had to be reminded about the one-deer limit in the Hinckley area. Hunters found with a deer overlimit
were cited and also had to be reminded it’s the hunters’ responsibility, and not the person selling the license, to know the limits and to know what license to purchase.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) spent the past week checking hunters. Success was low among deer hunters, but the number of hunters afield had also dropped. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV and hunting related violations, which included transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, leaving hunting stands overnight in a WMA, litter, no license in possession, and use of attractants in Aitkin County. It is prohibited there due to a CWD feeding and attractants ban.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) received complaints from hunters who harvested deer with corn in their stomachs. They assume neighboring hunters are to blame as there is no standing corn nearby. Investigations were conducted since there is a feeding ban in Pine County and a high occurrence of bait still being placed to cheat in taking a deer. The hunters who are doing it the right way are very frustrated. Speldrich received information regarding a firearms possession violation, responded to ATVs operating on closed trails, and assisted with a shooting from the roadway complaint.
Isle – vacant.
