CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked on seasonal equipment maintenance. Annual training was attended, including regarding new snaring requirements. He also assisted with the confiscated firearms auction.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated complaints of feeding deer during a feeding ban, archery hunting over bait and trespassing. She also attended training at Camp Ripley and assisted with a potential public waters violation.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked deer shining, small-game, ATV, and trapping activities. There was confusion about when the trapping season for the south zone opens, as several water sets were found to be set early. Early snow brought out ATVs and snowmobiles. Snowmobile riders are reminded that trails are not open yet.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found high numbers of archery deer hunters out enjoying the snow-covered ground. The earlier-than-normal snow and cold also had fall fishing activity way down from normal. Nuisance-animal complaints were received, including on regarding damage by wild turkeys. Farmers commented that a handful of turkeys in the cattle feed could be tolerated, but dealing with over 50 wild turkeys sharing their livestock’s feed was starting to affect the pocketbook.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked various hunting activity this past week. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, no license in personal possession, failure to display ATV registration, operating an ATV without headlights on, juvenile ATV passenger without a helmet on, burning prohibited material, and driving after cancellation. Time was spent prepping equipment for an early winter. Calls were fielded regarding waterfowl hunting and trapping.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent this past week patrolling for ATV activity, checking for boat and water safety equipment, and investigating game law violations. Training at Camp Ripley was attended. Hunters were checked and game-violation reports were investigated.
Isle – vacant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.