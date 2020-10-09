CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to a dog chasing deer complaint and nuisance beaver complaints. Moose sighting calls in Willow River, and Askov have been a daily occurrence. A young bull has been spotted several times. Speldrich also assisted with a Presidential security detail in Duluth.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent time checking duck hunters, small game hunters, and a few archery deer hunters. Waterfowl hunters that put in the effort to paddle their way into remote river backwaters did fairly well finding Wood Ducks. Bow hunters that were checked, reported seeing a lot of deer coming into oak stands looking for acorns. Assistance was also provided with the apprehension of a group of thieves that ran and hid in a corn field after crashing their car. In addition to stealing property and running from cops, the suspects also made poor decisions by running into a corn field on a cold rainy morning while wearing flip-flops and pajama bottoms.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) primarily spent the week working hunting activity. Calls were fielded regarding duck hunting, hunting stands, trespass, and navigation hazards on Mille Lacs Lake. Violations encountered included: take small game without license, take migratory waterfowl with toxic shot, operate unregistered ATV, fail to transfer ATV ownership, operate ATV without headlights on, and exceed passenger capacity on ATV.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) continued checking waterfowl hunters and boaters. Limited success has been found by small game hunters looking for grouse. Patrol from kayak was also conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.