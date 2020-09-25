CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked hunting activity for the small-game and archery deer openers. Nice weather caused a bump in lake activity as the fall bite is picking up and docks are started to get moved around. He also followed up on a wetland complaint and attended training.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) attended firearms qualifications. She also assisted with a detail in Bemidji. A call of a dog caught in a trap on private property was taken. It was also reported that the dog owner then illegally took the traps from the private property. Several questions regarding the upcoming youth deer hunt were answered.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on nuisance-animal complaints and ATV traffic. The small-game opener and archery opener brought many people out for a pleasant weekend. Some grouse were checked in the bag. A work detail in Lake County was worked with CO Bozovsky. Overall compliance was found to be good.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) had high numbers of archery deer hunters, small-game hunters and bear hunters during the opening weekend of the small-game and archery deer seasons. State parks were also packed with visitors looking at fall colors and people had to be reminded to be patient and polite as parking areas exceeded maximum capacity. Wolf depredation of cattle was also a problem as fall calving started and a few calves were killed by wolves.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked a variety of activities this past week, including bear hunting, archery deer hunting, small-game hunting, and ATV/OHM activity. Time was also spent at training and working a detail for the President’s visit to Bemidji. Small-game hunters showed low success with hunters agreeing that less foliage would be beneficial. Enforcement action was taken for hunting and ATV-related violations.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this past week checking big-game hunters, early goose hunters, anglers, and boaters. Small-game opener was worked. Time was also spent at training at Camp Ripley.
Isle – vacant.
