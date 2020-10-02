CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) worked waterfowl opener. The few hunters out had success. Speldrich investigated a littering complaint and hunting-deer-over-bait complaint. The most recreational activity observed over the weekend was recreational vehicle activity. Class 2 ATV operators, please remember that you are not a car and are not allowed to drive right down the lane of traffic. Rather, you must operate on the extreme right. Also, if you are planning to operate in Pine County state forests, these are limited class state forests. That means you may only operate where there are signs showing that you can. Stay out of areas marked “no motorized vehicles” and take your litter with you.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked waterfowl opener and found a few birds in the bag. He encountered violations for no small-game license, no federal duck stamp, and no state duck stamp. ATV riders and grouse hunters were worked as well, with a loaded gun and no-license violations found.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) spent time this past week preparing for, and working, waterfowl opener. Success varied for duck hunters on area lakes. Small-game hunters showed some success hunting gray squirrel but low success hunting grouse. Time was also spent training at Camp Ripley and in Duluth. Enforcement action was taken for transporting loaded firearms in a motor vehicle, hunting migratory waterfowl without a state waterfowl stamp, unsigned federal duck stamp, insufficient PFDs onboard watercraft, juvenile passenger on an ATV without a helmet, operating an ATV without headlights on, operating an ATV with more passengers than allowed, and burning without a permit.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this past week checking small-game hunters and waterfowl hunters. Hunters are reminded to bring life jackets in the boat even while waterfowl hunting. People shooting in the Chengwatana State Forest are reminded to pick up after themselves. Yes, this includes the hundreds of shells and spent casings you leave behind.
Isle – vacant.
