The Mille Lacs Drift Skippers Snowmobile/ATV Club just had the arrival of a 2021Tucker Trail Boss to make Mille Lacs area snowmobile trails even better!
The Tucker Trail Boss, which arrived at the Mille Lacs Drift Skippers building in Isle on Friday, Jan. 29, was U.S.A. made in Medford, Oregon.
Les Pinz, one of the founders of the Drift Skippers group, described the function of the new piece of equipment: “The knives in the groomer cut the snow and send the snow to the back of the groomer. The groomer then repacks the snow and levels it out for a smooth ride on the trails.”
Pinz said that the group’s main purpose is to provide tourism for the area so people can come up and enjoy how beautiful Mille Lacs is. “We are mostly volunteers with a passion to maintain quality trails,” added Pinz. “Snowmobiling is quite an adventure where you can see nature at its finest and go places you’ve never gone … and see snow hanging from the trees.”
The Drift Skippers maintain 110 miles of trails in the Mille Lacs Lake area that connect to other trails, leading snowmobilers or ATVers almost anywhere in Minnesota.
Joe Witzmann, snowmobile coordinator for the Drift Skippers, noted that the group has been working on trails at Kathio State Park, making them wider and safer.
“Currently, we’re working on a bridge on the north end of Kathio to tie the Drift Skipper trail to the Garrison Commercial Club trails. Once completed, you should be able to circle Mille Lacs Lake,” said Witzmann. He noted the work should be done within two weeks.
Pinz wanted to thank local businesses for helping support the group’s efforts. “I also want to thank the club members who help keep us going to give back to the community,” added Pinz.
