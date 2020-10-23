Anglers are invited to weigh in on proposed special fishing regulations that, if adopted, would become effective next year. Most of the changes proposed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are aimed at protecting and improving bluegill (also called sunfish) sizes by lowering bag limits on 114 lakes in 26 counties.
The DNR is also proposing new regulations for other species on some lakes. Island Lake Reservoir has abundant but very small walleye. A new slot limit and increased bag limit are intended to improve fish size. Yawkey, Sagamore and Pennington lakes, three mine pit lakes in Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, have the potential to support naturally reproducing lake trout populations and a minimum length limit is proposed to help achieve that goal.
The DNR has a variety of input opportunities including virtual town halls on Oct. 13 and 14; contacting an area fisheries office directly; or attending an in-person meeting. More information is available on the DNR’s fishing regulations page.
