Following the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee (MLFAC) meeting that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has released an overview of Mille Lacs creel survey data that has been collected over the winter season thus far. In communication with MLFAC, the DNR indicated that this data showed both an increase for fishing pressure and harvest this winter.
Between December 26 and February 28, pressure on Mille Lacs has otalled 2,110,257 angler hours for all ice fishing. Harvest data for walleye over this time period shows 4,985 fish caught at 15,551 pounds. Total hooking mortality over this period shows 148 walleye, or 310 pounds. Walleye angler kill sits at 5,133 fish, or 15,861 pounds. With the poundage for safe harvest level set at 87,800, this brings the allocation percentage for the winter season to about 18.1%.
Over that same 2,110,257 angler hours, walleye release data shows that 153,115 fish were caught, totalling 153,115 pounds.
In an email communication to MLFAC members, Tom Heinrich, Mille Lacs Area Fisheries supervisor, stated that data was still being collected as the DNR monitored late season anglers primarily targeting yellow perch, tulibee and northern pike. Comparing this data to end of last year’s walleye season, Heinrich said they had then seen 70% of the current pressure and about 54% of the current harvest.
The DNR will be virtually holding a public management plan meeting for Mille Lacs on Tuesday, March 23 from 5 to 7 p.m., after this edition of the Mille Lacs Messenger. Interested parties can attend this meeting by visiting www.dnr.state.mn.us/millelacslake/community-conversations.html and using the available link to register, along with the passcode “fish.” This meeting will see the DNR summarizing a draft of the five-year management plan and accepting public comments and question.
