Dickie Gadbois has moved his fish launch and ice house business to White Cap Inn, a quarter-mile north of his former location on Whistle Road, and will be operating from there for the rest of the season.
A post on the Dickie’s on Mille Lacs Facebook page reads, “Thanks to all of our customers and friends who supported us to our move to White Cap Inn. We appreciate you!” Contact information for Gadbois business will remain the same, and can be reached at (320) 676-8795. Gadbois added, “Everything’s the same. We just moved a few blocks down the road.”
