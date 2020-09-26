A recent Department of Natural Resources creel survey on Mille Lacs looks promising for a fall walleye harvest.
Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich released the creel report with results through Aug. 31. He said that pressure and catch rate both declined from the first half of August.
The data shows that from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15, a total of 3,143 pounds of walleye were taken from the lake between angler kill and hooking mortality and 1,950 from Aug. 16 through Aug. 31. This leaves 23,461 pounds of walleye left in the total allocation of 87,800 pounds for non-tribal anglers to pull from the lake.
When the Minnesota DNR abruptly shut down the lake last fall, the numbers showed 79,368 pounds left in the total allocation to non-tribal anglers at the same date last year.
“I suppose the reduction in catch rate from 0.25 walleye per hour, to 0.17, had a lot to do with the decline in pressure,” Heinrich stated in an email. “In any case, it looks like we have about 20,000 pounds to get us through September and October.”
