Minnesotans can apply to serve on committees that advise the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources about fisheries and wildlife topics.
The DNR is seeking to fill open seats on the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee (MLFAC), and the Minnesota R3 Council.
Mille Lacs Lake Fisheries Advisory Committee is a stakeholder group that advises the DNR on the fisheries management program for Mille Lacs Lake. Members include representatives of area resorts, guides and other businesses; property owners; county officials; representatives of DNR’s work groups that focus on walleye, bass, and northern pike and muskellunge; and other members of the public.
The DNR supports the committee by supplying information that is used to help manage the Mille Lacs fisheries including standard fish population assessments, creel harvest surveys, status of invasive species or other available information requested by the committee.
Applications can be sent through Feb. 22 for one of several open seats at https://engage.dnr.state.mn.us/fisheries-and-wildlife-advisory-groups. The committee has openings for a business representative and multiple at-large members.
