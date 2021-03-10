The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public feedback on the five-year plan that is currently being drafted for Mille Lacs Lake and its walleye fishing.
Public review of a five-year lake management plan is taking place now through Friday, April 2. Members of the public can comment via an online survey or during an online public meeting scheduled from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 23. Visit the Mille Lacs management plan | Minnesota DNR for links to the draft management plan and meeting registration information.
Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich spoke with the Messenger to recap the recent MLFAC (Mille Lacs Lake Fisheries Advisory Committee) meeting in which input was given by the committee as to the development of the five-year plan.
At the MLFAC meeting, held virtually on Feb. 24, the DNR went through the highlights of the fishery plan goals by species. “MLFAC was involved in crafting those goals … it wasn’t a surprise for anyone. By in large, the goals were accepted I feel,” said Heinrich.
Heinrich said that right now, they are at the 15,000 pound range for this winter’s walleye harvest, which is down significantly from last year. “Last winter was around 30,000 pounds because Mille Lacs had good ice and good access,” said Heinrich. He added that last year, lakes like Leech and Red had bad access so people gravitated toward Mille Lacs and Lake of the Woods. “Early on [this season] we had poor ice here with late ice formation so people couldn’t get their fish houses on the lake. Catch rates weren’t as good as last year’s either.”
Heinrich said that the DNR had a meeting with the tribes and settled on 150,000 pounds for a total harvest level, which is the same as last year. “We don’t have an agreement with the Bands on how to manage the harvest,” he noted, adding that there are several issues regarding how each interested entity sees things. “We are working on a long term agreement. The previous agreement expired last year, and we’re working through several issues with how we manage the fish population, particularly with walleye. The allocation is court decided, but we are comfortable with the way the harvest has been decided in the past, in particular with what we want the fish population to look like.”
He added, “Until then, rather than having to shut the lake down for fishing walleye abruptly, we can harvest up to 100,000 pounds, but we would have to pay the harvest back.”
He said that 15 different models with regulation options were presented to MLFAC at the meeting with the advisory committee adding one additional model. “What we looked at was how to determine the best harvest. What it boiled down to was the different levels of risk to not exceed the allocation (quota). MLFAC stated that they would like to see a harvest for two weeks in May and again in the fall. They didn’t want the one month shut down like we had last summer,” said Heinrich.
“We are looking at a planned closure the first two weeks of July (1st through the 15th) where the weather is the warmest and pressure is high on the lake because of vacationers,” said Heinrich.
The DNR goals for the walleye fishery are to maintain angling opportunities. Heinrich said that people aren’t necessarily looking for a harvest of walleye but are wanting a fishing opportunity. “If there was room to harvest, people wanted that opportunity … if the allocation was big enough to not have a shutdown,” he said.
When asked if the one walleye limit would still be in place, Heinrich responded, “We never modeled anything more than one walleye, with a 21-23” slot being the one that we prefer. Some MLFAC members felt smaller fish could be harvested as well. “We are trying to weigh MLFAC input versus goals in the management plan,” Heinrich noted.”
The plan is still in its draft form.
