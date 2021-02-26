Sorry, an error occurred.
Weighing in at 1.53 pounds, this perch was reeled in by Taylor Fulk, Farmington
Avah, Emerson, Jud and Tim, one group out traipsing on the Hunters Point ice for the Perch and Eelpout Hunt
Cale Smith and puppy Keena were out and about at Hunters Point, Smith explaining that he was there fishing the tournament with his father.
Nick Valento and Grant Lawlis, of Lino Lakes, showed off their .87 pound perch catch.
Resort employee Wally Walrath, who manned the weigh station that day, showed off the 1.79-pound perch caught by Rob Linhoff.
It was a beautiful day on Mille Lacs Lake for Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort’s Annual Perch and Pout Tournament which was held on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.