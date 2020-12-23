Benjamin Knutson, owner of Minnesota Angling Adventures Guide Service based out of the Twin Cities, was fishing Mille Lacs in frigid temperatures on Nov. 25 with a friend when he had a “nearly inconceivable” double muskie catch.
Knutson, 28, was casting Bull Dawg rubber muskie lures from his 20-foot boat at a time of year when muskies are gorging on schooling tullibee.
Then Knutson’s rod bent double, and he knew right away it was “the one” he was hunting for.
The muskie he pulled from the lake measured 56.5 inches and weighed an estimated 51 pounds. But that isn’t the end of the story.
Two hours later, Knutson reeled in another giant and caught an even larger muskie at an estimated 54 pounds and 53.25 inches.
The muskies were both released and fell just short of the record in the state’s Catch-and-Release length category (57.4 inches). USA Today featured the story and said that the second muskie, if Knutson’s weight estimate was accurate, would have tied a Minnesota weight record that has stood since 1957. That fish measured 56 inches.
Tom Heinrich, Mille Lacs fisheries supervisor for the Department of Natural Resources, was quoted in the Star Tribune saying, “They’re just not that common.”
Knutson told For The Win Outdoors that the first muskie used head-shakes to try to shake free before “diving right into the center of the net” and that the second muskie made a powerful run to Knutson’s right before charging the boat. It began to thrash when it was half-netted and Knutson thought for a moment that he might lose the fish, he reported.
Knutson filmed both catches and said, “I’ve never heard of it… one guy catching two fish like that.”
