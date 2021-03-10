Last week on Sunday, 7-year-old Riley Jensen caught this pike fishing on a small lake north of Mille Lacs. For three weeks he’s been asking to go pike fishing, said his dad, Wyatt Jensen. “That Sunday, he killed it and showed me how it was done all day. He got the biggest pike he’s ever
caught and wants to go out again this weekend,” said Jensen. Pictured is Riley Jensen with a 32” pike, a 29” pike, a 3 pound largemouth bass, and his biggest crappie!
The following weekend, Riley’s older brother, Braydon, 11, caught a nice 31” pike (pictured left). Riley, pictured right, caught a 32” pike.
