The Mille Lacs Smallmouth Alliance is proud to announce that industry giant Simms Fishing Products has renewed its conservation partnership with the local non-profit for the 4th year. This ongoing partnership is essential for the conservation efforts of the world-class trophy smallmouth bass on Mille Lacs. Proudly the choice of gear for professional guides and anglers worldwide, Simms has a storied history of encouraging conservation programs for fisheries and the work of this non-profit will benefit from their financial and in-kind contributions.
“This ongoing partnership with Simms is making a significant, positive impact on our fishery and young anglers alike” said Jason Schade, president of the MLSA. “Simms is a great organization, not only for their high-quality clothing and product line, but for their corporate commitment to conservation efforts.”
“As we enter our 4th year of support for the MLSA, we are excited about the evolution of the organization and our partnership” said Patterson Leeth, Lakes Community Leader at Simms. “The MLSA continues to shoulder the responsibility of maintaining a sustainable fishery, couple that with their commitment to engaging the next generation of anglers and creating stewards of this special resource for years to come is exactly the kind of work we can stand behind as a brand.”
Beginning in 2020, Simms and the MLSA created a high school angler scholarship fund. A total of $2,500 in scholarships was awarded in 2020. The scholarship fund is poised to continue into 2021 which benefits the next generation of anglers and conservationists.
Free the fighter is more than a slogan for the MLSA; it is the future of sustaining this world-class fishery. Together, with Simms as the leading producer of high quality products to keep anglers dry, comfortable and protected from the elements, the synergy grows. All Simms products are manufactured in the U.S.A. in a state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot facility in Bozeman, Mont. This partnership fits the corporate direction of fisheries conservation and inspired product development of the world’s premier technical fishing apparel, footwear, and equipment.
The in-kind product will be used at the MLSA’s fundraisers and the cash contributions all help share the message of catch and release and how important it is to manage the fishery for the health of the older (and larger) smallmouth bass population. Simms applauds the MLSA’s vocal efforts to speak up to sustain a fishery so that it can continue to be phenomenal for generations to come.
Donations for the MLSA’s Bronzeback Blowout fundraiser are welcome from other industry partners in support of this mission. The event will be held on Saturday, May 1st at the local resort Izatys on Mille Lacs. Interested organizations should email Jason Schade at info@millelacssmallmouthalliance.com.
The MLSA website is www.milleleacssmallmouthalliance.com for more information.
