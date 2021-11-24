On Monday, Nov. 22, Nolan Sprengeler went on the last fishing trip of this season with friends Kevin Kray and Zack Skoglund.
"At about 9 p.m. I felt that tap on my Thorne Bros 9’6” XXH I’ve been searching for all fall. After a quick battle and a few ridiculous head shakes we had it in the bag. I didn’t realize how giant this fish was until I pulled it out of the net and immediately called Kevin over to assist with the buddy pictures. It measured an incredible 57.75” in length with a 29” girth. The next hour or so was spent trying to get her to release. Eventually we realized this was not going to happen and made the decision to bring it to a certified scale and crush the Minnesota State Record. She weighed 55 lbs and 14.8 oz."
Watch for the story in next week's Mille Lacs Messenger.
