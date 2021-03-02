As much as I love to see a dead stick bite tip down or see a flag fly up, my favorite way to ice fish is definitely jigging. The interaction with the fish on the electronics is entertaining and challenging and helps pass the time while on the ice. With all the tackle available to the ice angler these days, it can be overwhelming as to where to start. But I have to tell you, as many lures as there are today on the market, they really haven’t changed that much in last 50-60 years. Let me explain.
If you can believe it, the original ice fishing jigging Rapala has been around for over 50 years! Yet it wasn’t knocked off by another tackle company until about a decade ago. Now there are so many knock offs out there that I can’t even keep track of them all. The original vibrating baits were the Heddon Sonar and the Bill Lewis Rat-L-Trap, both were introduced over 50 years ago, same thing has happened to those baits in the last decade or so. And lastly, the original Swedish Pimple jigging spoon was introduced in 50’s along with Acme Tackle’s Kastmaster. Both have too many knock offs to list. All these lures’ styles are staples of the fishing industry even more so today, than when they were invented.
My point is, even though there is a plethora of lures now available in the ice fishing world, it really only comes down to a few specific techniques that all involve the above-mentioned lures – and they have been around for half a century (but don’t tell the tackle manufacturers I said that!). The jigging spoon is by far the most popular. Tipped with a minnow head or some larvae, it can be deadly on all species of fish. The biggest differences in spoons, other than the size, is the fall rate. Sometimes the fish like the slow flutter and sometimes they like the quick flash of a faster dropping lure. As a general rule, rattling and glow spoons tend to work well in stained and dark water, and bright flashy spoons in clear water. Now get out there and enjoy this last week of the season!
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
