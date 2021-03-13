Well, by the time you read this, the ice fishing season for walleye will be closed here in Minnesota except for Lake of the Woods. But I’d still like to wrap up what I started in part 1. Last time I talked about where the most popular jigging lures came from and when they were invented. This week, I’ll talk a little about using them. As I mentioned, spoons are by far the most popular jigging lure in ice fishing. Tip them with a minnow head and jig them 1-3 feet off the bottom for walleye. Tipping with wax worms or larvae (spikes) work great for panfish as well. The clearer the water, the farther off the bottom I will work them. In clear water, fish can see them a lot farther away than in dirty water. I’ll work them with an aggressive action on the rod tip. Once a fish appears on the sonar, I’ll tighten up the jiggle to 1-2 inches while slowly raising the bait and play a bit of cat and mouse keep away with the fish.
The higher the fish is willing to come, the farther I’ll try to keep pulling it up. If the fish disengages, I’ll drop the lure down to the bottom and play a bit of hide and seek with the fish. Sometimes they’ll eat it right off the bottom. If not, I’ll raise the bait back up off the bottom and see if the fish will re-engage. If so, I start all over again trying to get the fish to come up. The higher the fish is willing to come, the higher the odds it will bite. This game can be played with any style of jigging lure and can be more effective than just jigging the bait in one place or trying to follow the fish on the sonar. A fleeing baitfish is more natural than one presenting itself right in their face. Enjoy the panfish season!
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
