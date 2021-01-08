I love northwest winds in the fall. It was just that on a Sunday afternoon on Mille Lacs earlier this fall. I was trolling along listening to the Vikings game and texting with the family how poorly they were doing. I glanced at my side imaging and before I could stop it, it looked like a fork tail was just going off the screen. I interpreted it as a muskie and continued to work the area seeing if I could mark it again, or better yet catch it. I didn’t do either. I did mark some good bait, but decided to move on to a different area,
After fishing the other area for about an hour, I was going to make a move to another spot. But that fork tail on my side imaging stuck in my mind. I made a sharp turn around to give the area where I marked it one last shot before I moved on completely, and boy am I glad I did. I no sooner pulled in there, got the lure down, and 25 seconds after putting the rod in the holder, got the giant strike. Lots of drag went out, so that got my attention right away – almost too much. What I mean by that is I’ve snagged smaller fish trolling before, mostly northerns, and boy can they fool you with a lot of dead weight yet still do some good runs.
Once I was in the back of the boat fighting the fish it came to the surface and the dorsal fin broke through and I could see it was definitely a muskie. Then the entire fish broke the surface completely and I could see it was very long. That’s when it started violently barrel rolling and really kicking up the water. My heart was now beating hard as I’ve lost some big fish in the past when they make this maneuver. After what seemed like an eternity she stopped and just laid there on the surface resting and playing possum
At this point the wind had the boat and was blowing it at a pretty good pace and it was a stand off. I had to get closer to the fish and end the towing match, so I moved up front and deployed the trolling motor to prepare to spot lock to stop the boat from drifting. I was just about to hit the button and the fish started swimming right at the me. I knew this would be my first chance at netting her if she kept coming. I quickly went to the back of the boat, grabbed the net and she kept coming right into the net. I couldn’t believe how easy it had suddenly become to land her.
Once I got her in the net I not only realized how long she really was but also her massive girth! I also noticed her tail section was already turning pink after the epic battle she had put up. So I knew I wanted to act fast with the handling of the fish as she was already stressed. After a few thrashes with the lure tangled in the net she easily bent the 7/0 hooks open enough to become free. With that, I rested her upright for a minute just so she could catch her breath. When I got my hand in her gill cover to pick her up it just dwarfed it! I hefted her out of the net and knew right away it had to be approaching the 50 pound mark! I put it on the bump board, and it was 55 inches long and the belly slobbed way over the edge of the big board. I didn’t have my girth tape handy, so I didn’t mess with it and got her back over the side. But knew it was conservatively somewhere around 27-28-inch range maybe bigger. It didn’t take long for her to power away, and what an amazing sight that was.
After she swam away, I realized I had a nose bleed from hanging over the side, I guess my heart was beating in overtime! My personal best muskie is 55-inch and this is my fifth one. I’ve caught three in the summer carrying average girths, one trolling, two casting (one of them on the figure 8 at boatside) and now two in the fall, all from Mille Lacs. The last fall one was 55 inches with a 27 ½-inch girth and a DNR big lake specialist at that time thought it would have been a new state record if I’d kept it to weigh it. But now looking at the pictures and comparing them, this fish looks like it has an even bigger girth then that one, so, I think it’s a personal best for my heaviest muskie ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.