Well, the ice fishing season is in full swing on the big lake. All parts of the lake are accessible, but maybe not by car. The safe bet out to the mud flats is still by ATV or snowmobile. Cars, trucks and wheelhouses are all over the perimeter. And there seems to be good ice for fishing throughout the lake. That’s all good news for the local economy, and believe you me, the folks have been taking full advantage of it. Last weekend was packed – especially on the south end. The wheelhouse army arrived on schedule, and there were literally thousands on the lake over the weekend. Some came to fish; some came to party and fish. The villages were quite impressive! And the outside fish house lights at night put on quite a show.
I guess it all depends on where you want to fish. Personally, I don’t like a crowd – unless it’s a crowd of fish. But the Mille Lacs mentality holds true in the summer and winter, and anglers just seem to think there is strength in numbers, crowding in next to each other. Seems I’ve always found the best fishing is away from the crowds. Heck, I’d even rather get skunked on my own then staring at a neighbor who’s getting skunked too. But that’s just me. If you’re going to fish in a crowd, do everyone a favor and keep a good distance from the other houses around you. It’s a big lake, and there’s no reason to crowd in on a person that was setup and fishing there first. If it’s a group of houses, stay on the perimeter. Don’t just drive into the middle of them and start drilling holes – that’s rude.
I find it much more satisfying to find the fish on my own and not just go to a spot where there is already someone else fishing. With today’s technology and GPS mapping, even on your phone, the lake structure is in the palm of your hand – literally! And there’s no excuse to not use it. Resorts and bait shops are another great source of intel. So good luck out there, and enjoy the great fishing!
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
