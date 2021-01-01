I took a break and strapped some boards to my fins the weekend before Christmas and swam north for some winter fun skiing up the North Shore, and it sounds like things blew apart (pun intended) on the big lake. I left early that Saturday morning, and guys were setting up all up the west and north side. As we went past Wealthwood, I saw a large patch of what appeared to be open water. There were fisherman not too far away from it. I was pretty surprised to see people so close.
Later that day, I’m on the chairlift (yes, I did get some funny looks, but a fish has to do what a fish has to do), and my phone started blowing up about the rescues on Mille Lacs. It definitely brought back memories from a few years ago when the same thing happened. From the sounds of it, after a long day, everyone got off the lake safe – some dryer then others.
I saw a bit of advice in the paper a couple weeks ago that talked about this exact situation. If you’re going to go out on new ice, make sure the wind is in your face as you walk offshore. That way if the ice moves it will bring you towards shore and not blow you out into the lake where you will need a rescue. Putting yourself in harm’s way is one thing, but involving others to risk their safety rescuing you is another.
As for a report, the fish are definitely biting. The dead stick (bobber fishing) and a minnow has been the best with jigging a spoon or hard bait coming in second. If you drill two holes side by side, the jigging lure will actually attract the fish to the area you’re fishing. The hot fish will nail the jigging line and the more neutral fish will eat the minnow. Good luck out there and be safe.
Loose lines and tight lips, Wally
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.