Wally Finn

I’ve been hearing some positive muskie reports both on the big lake and on Lake Vermilion. From the sounds of last week’s “A tale of two fish” from the big pond, trolling was the ticket for the anglers. They hooked up with two giants and landed one that was estimated to be in the mid-fifty inch range. If you’re looking for a truly huge muskie – one that exceeds 55 inches – Mille Lacs and Vermilion are your two best choices. Unless you’re willing to drive countless hours to the east to Georgian Bay or the legendary St. Lawrence River. The bay of Green Bay also has potential. It has giant fish but not quite in the caliber or numbers of the above-mentioned waters.
Trolling for muskies is generally done in deeper water with medium size to large diving crankbaits. It can be done around rocks and points, but also out over open water and around the mid-lake mud flats in the basin as well. Speeds vary from 3-5 mph and the use of planer boards is quite common. Planer boards will get your bait out to the side of the boat and will cover a bigger swath of water. If you’re looking to contour troll a specific structure, I would not use boards so that the baits follow the path of the boat and stay closer to the structure you’re trying to fish.
Back to Vermillion: Fish are biting casting there. Working deep rocks and open water areas that are holding bait (and walleye anglers) were consistent with three fish caught and numerous follows. Rubber baits like Bulldog’s and Medusa’s were the ticket, working erratically with pauses. All the strikes were on the pause, so the next time you pull it the fish is on. The same tactic works on the big pond as well. Even though we had a warm up recently, the water temps will begin to fall again soon. This will most likely trigger the fish into more aggressive feeding again.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.